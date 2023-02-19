The Bettendorf Public Library will host Black Hawk College’s Angela Striegel at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, to help job seekers craft attention-grabbing resumes.

The presentation will cover information and tips on creating and updating resumes. This event will take place at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Registration is not required.

Striegel, is the coordinator of career planning and placement at Black Hawk College. Time for questions and answers will be included after the presentation.

This free program is a collaboration between the Bettendorf Public Library and Black Hawk College. For more information, visit here or call 563-344-4179.