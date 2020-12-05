Library hosts free session about Black Hawk’s final resting place

The Sauk war leader known to the American settlers as Black Hawk fought and lost a war in 1832 as he tried to retake his homeland. His grave was robbed in 1839.

The history books say his remains were destroyed in a museum fire in 1853 at Burlington, Iowa – but those history books are wrong, a news release says. Find out what happened to the great leader’s remains during a Zoom presentation by Russ Fry at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Registration is required to receive Zoom meeting details. Register at https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7264282

The event is free and open to the public. For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.