Library hosts free session on feeding backyard wildlife

Feeding Backyard Wildlife Hosted by the Davenport Public Library
The Davenport Public Library will host “Feeding Backyard Wildlife” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, in a free virtual session.
Participants can learn about different bird feeders and how to attract birds to your yard. Presenter will be Becky Baugh, Naturalist from the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center
Registration is required to receive Zoom meeting details. Register here: http://bit.ly/dpl-feedingbackyardwildlife
The free event is open to the public For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.