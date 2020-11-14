Library hosts free session on feeding backyard wildlife

As the red sun colored by Western wildfires rises, a bird joins another on top of a light post near Walla Walla Community College in Walla Walla, Wash., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Greg Lehman/Walla Walla Union-Bulletin via AP)

Feeding Backyard Wildlife Hosted by the Davenport Public Library

The Davenport Public Library will host “Feeding Backyard Wildlife” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, in a free virtual session.

Participants can learn about different bird feeders and how to attract birds to your yard. Presenter will be Becky Baugh, Naturalist from the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center

Registration is required to receive Zoom meeting details. Register here: http://bit.ly/dpl-feedingbackyardwildlife

The free event is open to the public For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.