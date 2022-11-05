The Clinton Public Library will host an open house in the Makerspace, the library’s creative design lab, on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 3:30-7 p.m. at the main branch, 306 8th Ave. S. Attendees will learn about how they can create personalized, homemade gifts in the Makerspace just in time for the holiday season.

Visitors will explore the Makerspace with a library staff member to learn about the many machines they can use during regular Makerspace hours to make personalized items. Several items that were made in the Makerspace will be displayed during the open house, such as shirts, tote bags, and buttons, to help individuals think of their own project ideas. Many other items, in addition to those showcased, can also be made in the Makerspace, including but not limited to blankets, mugs, ornaments, and 3D objects.

Those who are interested in creating 3D objects can view a 3D print demonstration at 6 p.m. Individuals will also have the opportunity to use 3D design software and learn about the capabilities of the library’s 3D printers with a staff member’s assistance.

All event attendees will be entered into a drawing to win a prize made in the Makerspace. Several drawings will occur throughout the open house with drawings happening at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. All winners must claim their prize within one week of the drawing.

Individuals are encouraged to make holiday gifts during regular Makerspace hours with Makerspace machines, including 3D printers, sewing and embroidery machines, button makers, and a Cricut. Library staff members are available to assist people who use Makerspace equipment as needed. Anyone can use any Makerspace machine for free, but they must pay for project materials or bring their own.

The public can regularly use the Makerspace on Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Thursdays from 3:30-7 p.m., and Fridays from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. If an individual is interested in using the Makerspace but isn’t available during these times, they can call the library to schedule a Makerspace appointment.

For more information about the Makerspace, please visit the Clinton Public Library’s website or call the library at 563-242-8441