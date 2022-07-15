Sugee! Teens can celebrate their love of anime and make new friends!

Yokatta – teens ages 11-19 are invited to share their love of anime at the Davenport Public Library. Enjoy boba tea, make paper crafts, play video games and debate the best and worst anime characters, series and movies of all time! Registration is required to join in on the fun.

Teen Anime Club is Monday, July 18, 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library Eastern Avenue Branch, located at 6000 Eastern Avenue, Davenport. To register, or for more information, click here.