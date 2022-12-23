The Davenport Public Library is closed today, Dec. 23, due to the weather.

The Davenport Public Library is closed today due to weather, and the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center in Muscatine will be operating reduced hours on Friday (Dec. 23).

Musser Library will open at 10 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. due to the weather conditions.

On Friday, Decc. 23rd, the Davenport Public Library will be closed due to inclement weather. The Library will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27th for normal business hours. For more information, visit the library website HERE.

The Muscatine library will be closed on Saturday (Dec. 24), Sunday (Dec. 25), and Monday (Dec. 26) for the Christmas holiday. The library will resume normal hours on Tuesday (Dec. 27). Normal hours of operation are Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m-2 p.m.; Sunday 12-4 p.m.).

