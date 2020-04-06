Library in Perry, Iowa offers curbside pickup

Perry, Iowa (WHO) — With so many parents and kids at home now, a place that can still serve the public is the library.

The public library in Perry, Iowa is closed, like most.

However, they offer curbside books and book-to-go.

You can call to request books, and then call again when you get to the library for them to be brought out.

workers place the books in the back of your car to keep their distance.

The library’s director Mary Murphy says they needed a plan when they found out the would be closing their doors.

“What made me decide to do it, was that we had patrons calling that morning, ‘Can I get my books? Can I get something to read?'”

People living in Perry are grateful the service is available.

According to one Mindy Farmer, a patron of the library, the service is much appreciated.

“We love the Perry Public Library, and we utilize a lot of their services, so when I found out they were still letting us pick them up, I thought I would get us some more books and maybe some things to watch. I was looking up to see what kind of new books they had, so they have a section on the web page where you can see that, and then I know there’s some series that my little kids like.”

Last week, the Perry Public Library also sponsored a “Free Book Friday” and gave a book to each kid who picked up a lunch at Perry Schools.

The books can be returned later with no set date at this point.