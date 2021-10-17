Library invites public to make all the right moves at chess club

The Bettendorf Public Library will offer chess players the opportunity to hone their skills at its Bettendorf Adult Chess Club.

From 10 until noon Saturday, Oct. 23, players from around the community are invited to match up against other players in casual games, a news release says.

The Bettendorf Adult Chess Club meets at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. No registration is required to attend the free program.

Bettendorf Public Library staff members well-versed in chess will be on hand to host casual games. The club seeks to provide an enjoyable, relaxing atmosphere where players of all levels can practice.

The club is made possible by the support of the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.

For more information, call Cody at the library at 563-344-4187 or email cnoble@bettendorf.org.

The Friends are members of a nonprofit organization dedicated to the library. For more information about the Friends group, visit here.