The Davenport Public Library is offering several opportunities for kids in elementary school to get crafty from home over the next couple of months.

As part of the popular “Little Makers to Go” program, the library is giving away kits including a special craft for the week, as well as other craft supplies, so kids can get creative.

Kits will be available each week, starting on Mondays, and can be picked up at any of the Davenport Public Library locations.

Every Wednesday from March 2 to April 27, Miss Christie will demonstrate each week’s craft live via Facebook.

Registration for each event is required and can be completed at the links below according to desired date(s).

Note: Not all events are open for registration at this time. Check back according to the date and time mentioned via each link.

Upcoming “Little Makers to Go” program dates

