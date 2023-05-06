In perfect step with the warming weather, the Bettendorf Public Library and K&K Hardware will offer “How to Fix It: Gardening Edition,” according to a news release.

Staff from K&K and a Master Gardener will offer attendees solutions to typical gardening problems at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Registration is required and can be made here or by calling the Library at 563-344-4175.

This partnership series provides hands-on and interactive learning opportunities that address common household issues. More information about the How to Fix It series and other library events can be found here or call 563-344-4175.

