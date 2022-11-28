The holiday season is packed with traditions, but do you know how those traditions came to be? Throughout the month of December, the Bettendorf Public Library is hosting a virtual edition of their monthly Community Connections series called, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas: American Christmas Traditions with Martina Mathisen.” The program will be available starting December 1st and running through the 31st on the Bettendorf Public Library’s website.

Living history performer Martina Mathisen’s program will cover the real-life story of The Night Before Christmas, along with other American holiday traditions such as mistletoe, poinsettias and Santa Claus. Registration is not required for this free event, which is made possible through the support of the Friends of the Bettendorf Library.

For more information, click here or call (563) 344-4175.