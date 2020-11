The Davenport Public Library and Nahant Marsh, Davenport, will provide Nature Explorer Kits to Davenport children.

The first kit opens Dec. 1 and is “All About Owls.” Participants must log on to https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/ to reserve a kit.

The number of kits is limited and will be announced on the library’s social media.

The program will last from December through March for all ages. For more information, call 563-328-7204.