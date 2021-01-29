Library offering free treatment options for those battling addiction, mental health issues

The Davenport Public Library is hosting a free event via Zoom with resources, reliable information and treatment options for those battling addiction and mental health issues.

The event is open to the public and will be presented by Your Life Iowa, a division of the Iowa Department of Public Health, starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

It will include information on how to get treatment for problems involving:

Alcohol

Drug use

Vaping

E-cigarettes

Mental health

Suicide

Gambling

Registration is required to attend the event. Register here.

Keep up with the Davenport Public Library’s virtual programming by visiting their Virtual Branch Calendar of Events.

For more information, visit DavenportLibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.