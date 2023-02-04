If you’re looking to curl up with a good book this winter, you’ll find plenty of bargains at the Rock Island Public Library Southwest Branch book sale. The monthly book sale is noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the 9010 Ridgewood Road Southwest Branch.

Book shoppers can fill a bag for a donation from the selection of former library items and donated books. Free shopping bags are available. Shoppers can also buy a library tote bag for $3 each or 2 bags for $5 and fill them to the brim for a voluntary donation. Limited-edition 150th anniversary bags are also available for $6.

The library is recruiting volunteers to help with this monthly sale. To volunteer, leave your name and contact details at the sale with Southwest branch staff or with book sale coordinator Tari Weeks that day.

For more information about library events and services, visit here or call 309-732-7323 or follow library social media pages.