The Bettendorf Public Library is offering an intro to 3D printing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, to offer a closer look at how community members might use this technology.

The live class will be held virtually and take place via GoToMeeting. Registration is required for this free event and can be made online here or by calling the Library at 563-344-4175.

The Bettendorf Public Library’s Creation Studio houses several 3D printers available for public use. The presentation will cover the basics of what 3D printing is and how it works. Different methods of construction will be demonstrated with an easy print using both a 3D pen and a 3D printer.

Registrants will receive an access email and password before to the event. Further information about 3D printing and other Bettendorf Public Library services can be found on the Library’s website or call 563-344-4175.