With a number of free library events happening in early January 2023, the Rock Island Public Library can help you meet your resolutions for family time, personal development and enrichment, a news release says.

For those wanting to start 2023 with more music and culture, try the Rock Island Public Library’s first “Tuneful Tuesday” of 2023. The library’s Jan. 3 music performance features a piano, bassoon, and cello trio from the Quad Cities Symphony Orchestra, playing from noon to 1 p.m. in the Community Room of the Downtown Library, 401 19th St. The monthly series offers free lunchtime musical performances on the first Tuesdays of January through April. The event is open to everyone, and is made possible by sponsorship from longtime library patrons James and Carol Horstmann.

If you’re planning to read more in 2023, the library has you covered. Apply for your Rock Island Library card for no-charge access to thousands of free titles, in print, audio, and electronic formats. Listen and read freely, no subscription required! You can apply or renew your card online.

The library’s monthly book sale will be noon until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the Rock Island Southwest Branch Community Room, 9010 Ridgewood Road. Children’s books, paperbacks and magazines are just 25 cents, and all other items are 50 cents. Sales repeat on the first Tuesday of each month. Proceeds benefit special library projects.

At the Rock Island Downtown Library on Wednesday, Jan. 4, you can enjoy a film fest of classic Japanese animation. The library’s Studio Ghibli Fest runs from 10:30 a.m. to 5 pm, with G and PG-rated movies starting at 10:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 3:15 p.m., with snacks and activities offered between films. The lineup features three classic movies from director Hayao Miyazaki. The event is free and open to everyone, and you can drop in at any time during event hours.

If your resolution involves raising a young reader, you’ll be off to a good start with weekly Toddler Tale Story Times in 2023. Tuesday Toddler Tales story times are offered at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the Children’s Room of the Rock Island Downtown Library, and again at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the Community Room of the Rock Island Southwest Branch Library. Both events are free. Each weekly story time features readings of multiple stories with songs and activities to build language and early learning skills in children ages 5 and under.

For more information about Rock Island Library events and services, call 309-732-READ (7323) or visit here.