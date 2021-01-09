Library offers new titles with Best Sellers Club

If you just can’t wait for new releases from your favorite fiction authors, the new Best Sellers Club at Rock Island Public Library could help you read those new titles earlier.

The new service allows library patrons to sign up for automatic holds on new titles from their favorite adult-fiction authors, a news release says.

Signing up is simple, and available to anyone with a valid library card from a PrairieCat member library. You choose the authors you want to follow from the list. When new titles arrive, Rock Island Library staff will place a hold for you.

Members will receive a courtesy notice when the title is ready for pickup.

The service includes regular- and large-print titles from 43 different authors. “Because we have standing orders in place for these bestselling authors, we may be able to place the hold before you even know there’s a new book coming out,” says Kim Brozovich, director of technical services at the Rock Island Public Library.

Best Sellers Club members may add or delete authors anytime, so there’s no issue if your reading tastes change over time. To sign up, fill out the online form at the library website, www.rockislandlibrary.org or pick up a paper form at any Rock Island Public Library.

For more information, visit www.rockislandlibrary.org, call 309-732-READ, and follow the Rock Island Library on social media.