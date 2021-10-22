Library offers scary, not-so-scary options for Halloween entertainment

A favorite annual attraction is returning this year just in time for Halloween … but not for very long.

Previously canceled last year due to the pandemic, a haunted house will be open to the public 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30, at the East Moline Public Library.

This year’s theme is “A Haunted Cinema.”

Admission is free for all ages, although the library does not recommend the haunted house for children 10 years of age or under.

Masks are required for all ages inside the library.

Related Content QC haunted houses offer a flair for scare

According to the library, the haunted house was designed and facilitated by its Teen Haunted House Committee.

Comprised of almost 40 teens, the library says the committee has been working on the haunted house since March.

“We couldn’t have it last year due to COVID, so we are very excited to bring this favorite annual event back to our community this year!” said the library in a news release. “We had over 1,200 people come through in 2019!”

Looking for a less scary alternative to celebrate Halloween? Activities will be available for children 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, followed by a lights-on walkthrough of the haunted house from 3 to 4 p.m.

More information about the event is here.