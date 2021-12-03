Library offers ways to get into the holiday spirit for free

The River Bend Bronze Handbell Ensemble will perform during the Rock Island Downtown Library’s Tuneful Tuesdays event Dec. 7. (Photo courtesy of the Rock Island Public Library)

Need a little encouragement to get into the holiday spirit? Staff at the Rock Island Public Library want to help.

All throughout the month of December, the library is offering several free events to the public — in person and online — to help ease those winter blues.

No registration is required to attend these events.

Masks are required for all patrons over age 2 when inside the library,

Saturday, Dec. 4

This Saturday, stop by the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St., for family Christmas fun.

All ages are welcome to attend the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to noon in the second-floor Community Room.

Enjoy the ambiance of holiday music while participating in a multitude of activities at various craft stations.

Make cinnamon ornaments, Perler fuse bead crafts and even holiday cards.

Want to give holiday cheer back to the community? Make an extra card or two to donate, which the library will deliver to homebound patrons and senior living residents.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

The library’s Tuneful Tuesdays event next week will feature holiday music by a small group from the River Bend Bronze Handbell Ensemble noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, in the Community Room of the Downtown Library, 401 19th St.

The free music series is made possible by sponsorship from Carol and James Horstmann.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Drop in for a surprise Family Crafternoon 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Rock Island Southwest Library, 9010 Ridgewood Road, to complete a fun holiday craft.

The event coincides with the Wednesday early-out day for elementary schools in the Rock Island-Milan School District.

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, the library’s Teen Services department will offer a grab-and-go craft kit for ages 12 and up.

Register via the library’s event calendar to reserve a kit to make a felt plush toy.

Kits will also be available on a drop-in basis while supplies last.

Preregistered and drop-in kits will be available for pickup at Rock Island Library locations while supplies last.

Friday, Dec. 10 and 17

An in-person storytime for ages 5 and under with a caregiver is available 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the Southwest Community Room of the Southwest Library, 9010 Ridgewood Road.

Online library events

Tuesdays

Storytimes — 10:30 a.m.

Teen Book Talks — 3:45 p.m.

Fridays

Children’s Book Talks — 2 p.m.

All online events air on Facebook Live first and may be viewed as recordings later via Facebook or YouTube.

More services and events are available here or by calling 309-732-READ.

Follow the library on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for further updates.