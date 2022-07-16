The Bettendorf Public Library has a new partnership with Iowa’s Bridges eLibrary. Serving as an addition to the already held RiverShare Library System and RiverShare Academic Libraries collections, Bridges’ digital offerings add almost 100,000 new ebooks, 40,000 audiobooks, and thousands of new magazine titles to Bettendorf’s cardholders, a news release says.

The digital materials are accessible through Overdrive’s Libby app alongside a Bettendorf Public Library card. The Library’s digital collections are available 24/7 and never accrue fees or late fees. Residents of Bettendorf can register for a free library card by visiting any desk at the library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf or online here.

The Bettendorf Public Library’s digital books, audiobooks, and magazines cover a diverse array of interests. Library cardholders that already utilize Bettendorf’s collection through the Libby app can add the Bridges collection by selecting “Add a Library,” and then searching for the additional collection using Bettendorf’s 52722 zip code. Additionally, all of the Bettendorf Public Library’s digital offerings can be reached by visiting the links listed here.

More information about the Bettendorf Public Library’s online collections and how to access the Iowa’ Bridges eLibrary can be found on the Library’s website, by calling 563-344-4175, or by visiting any service desk at the Bettendorf Public Library.