Library presents family holiday fun

The Rock Island Library is accepting Letters from Santa requests through Friday, Dec. 18. To participate, fill out a Letters from Santa request form, and leave it in the mailbox provided. Santa will respond by mail with a personalized letter for the child.

“Don’t tell, but other than being a fun and free family activity, participating also supports writing and reading literacy,” said Ranell Dennis, Rock Island Public Library children’s librarian.

Request forms and the Santa Letter drop box are available at Rock Island Public Library locations. Curbside form pickup may be arranged. To get the form by email, contact the Children’s Department at 309-732-7360.

Family Holiday Game Show

Participate in a Library Game Show Night at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, via your own home computer. Register for the all-ages event and test your family’s knowledge of holiday fun. The first Holiday Game Show will feature five rounds of play with seven questions in each round. Categories include Name that Song, Holiday Food, Holiday Trivia, and more. The game is kid-friendly, but is suitable for all ages. Registered participants will receive the Zoom meeting invite by email.

Virtual Family Bingo Night

Join the Rock Island Public Library at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, for a virtual game of family bingo. Participants will receive a kit of bingo cards and candy markers, so registration is required for each player. Bingo bags may be picked up at Rock Island Public Library locations, or by curbside pickup. The Zoom event invitation will be sent by email. Registration closes Dec. 26, and there’s a limit of 50 players, so early registration is encouraged. This event is also open to all ages.

To register for any Rock Island Public Library event, visit the online library calendar at www.rockislandlibrary.org, or call 309-732-READ (7323.)

