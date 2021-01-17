Library presents free ‘Visible Mending’ workshop

Davenport Public Library Presents “Visible Mending Workshop” YouTube Series



Over eight weeks, beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Davenport Public Library will present a “Visible Mending Workshop” YouTube series.

Topics will include felt patches, boro patching, sashiko stitching, weaving, applique, and reverse applique. In the final episode, participants can make an (optional) drawstring bag.

Episode 1 will premiere here: https://youtu.be/Hkird9OjWpI

A limited number of kits will be available with some, but not all, of the materials needed. Participants do not need a kit to participate.

The workshop will use simple stitches, basic tools, and scrap fabric participants already may have. Participants who want a kit should register at https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7406176

All episodes will be saved to YouTube so participants can refer back to any of them at any time and work at their own pace. See the entire series here: http://bit.ly/dpl-visiblemending

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.