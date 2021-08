To celebrate the success of the summer reading program and heading back to school, the City of Davenport, Davenport Public Library and River Music Experience (RME) will host an End of Summer Celebration.

The family event will be 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Aug. 28, at Quinlan Court, River Drive and Brady Street.

Outdoor fun will include live music from Steve Couch, who will perform two free, family-friendly shows.

Children’s activities will include coloring stations, button stations and games.