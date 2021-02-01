Library, school district partner to increase student access to eBooks

Rock Island Public Library and Rock Island-Milan School District #41 have formed an innovative partnership to increase students’ access to eBooks and digital audiobooks by combining the library’s and school’s digital reading resources in one app.

The library-school partnership provides safe access to thousands of age-appropriate titles for students’ use inside the classroom, at home and anywhere 24/7, a news release says. Through Sora , the new student reading app for the district, students can borrow from the school’s collection of classroom and pleasure reading as well as from Rock Island Public Library’s juvenile and young adult digital collection.

Students can easily log into the library’s digital collection through Sora using their school credentials rather than requiring a separate library card. In addition, Sora supports teachers by offering education-specific tools such as achievements, exportable notes, and reading progress that encourage individualized learning.

“We are thrilled to help Rock Island-Milan School District students of all ages gain easy, seamless access to our public library’s digital book collection,” said Susan Foster, director of children’s services for the Rock Island Public Library. “Whether for school assignments or leisure reading, the Sora app enables students to use their school ID to access a world of age-appropriate eBooks, audiobooks, and more anytime, with no need to worry about returns.”

Dr. Reginald Lawrence, superintendent of the Rock Island-Milan School District #41, added, “As we continue to work through this pandemic with a portion of our students in Remote Learning, we are thankful to have such a great partnership with our public library and know that our students will benefit by having access to free online reading resources through the Sora app.”

The app is available for students to download through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and on Chromebooks that support the Google Play Store. It is also available for use in web browsers at https://soraapp.com on any computer.

Since Rock Island Public Library is a member of Online Media of Northern Illinois Libraries , the Rock Island and extended Milan-area communities can also borrow and read Online Media of Northern Illinois Libraries’ complete eBook and digital audiobook collection.