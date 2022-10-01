Rock Island Public Library Downtown and Southwest locations will have new hours, starting Monday, Oct. 3.

Hours for the Rock Island Public Library Downtown location, 401 19th St.:

Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 am. until 2 p.m.

Hours for the Rock Island Southwest Branch, 9010 Ridgewood Road, are:

Monday and Tuesday: noon to 8 p.m.

Wednesday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Because of the new hours, the monthly book sale at the Rock Island Southwest Branch will now be held from 1-4 p.m. starting Tuesday, Oct. 4. The sale repeats on the first Tuesday of each month. Rock Island Public Library buildings are closed Sundays. Digital and online services are always available.

Library community rooms may be booked by the public. Events must end one-half hour before library closing time. For current hours and community room booking information, visit the library website.

The new hours are in preparation for the opening of an additional library location, the Watts-Midtown Branch at 2715 30th St., projected for late 2022. For more information about this new branch, watch the Library’s Facebook page, emails, and website,