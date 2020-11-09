Library streams songs of the Civil Rights Movement on Tuesday

The Rock Island Public Library presents Macomb, Ill., singer-songwriter Chris Vallillo in a special online concert of “Oh Freedom! Songs of the Civil Rights Movement,” at noon Tuesday.

The concert will be live streamed via Facebook Live on the Rock Island Library and Chris Vallillo Music Facebook pages.

The award-winning folk singer will perform pivotal songs that inspired and sustained the landmark movement. From “We Shall Overcome” to “This Little Light of Mine”, music played a vital role in the civil rights movement, both as inspirational rallying points and as a way of spreading the message of equality and justice.

Intermixed with the music, Vallillo presents first-hand accounts of the historic struggle and discusses the impact of music to this important social cause. The show originally was created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the civil rights movement.

The presentation is free and open to anyone viewing via Facebook.

A different version of the program originally planned was earlier in the year as part of the library’s Tuneful Tuesday series. Vallillo’s performance is funded by a gift from James and Carol Horstmann, with additional support from the Louise McCarty Memorial Fund.