As the grass starts to green, many minds will have turned to thinking about their upcoming gardens. The Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections event on Thursday, April 14, is designed protect local gardeners’ plans, a news release says.

The program, subtitled “Invasive Plant Species of Iowa,” will host Jimmy Wiebler from Nahant Marsh at 1:30 p.m. at the library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. No registration is required to attend this free program.

Wiebler is the naturalist and research coordinator at Nahant Marsh. His presentation will inform participants about invasive plant species of Iowa – how to identify the invasive plants, tools to control them, and how to replace these species with native alternatives that provide important pollinator habitat.

Community Connections is supported by the Friends of the Bettendorf Library. The monthly program series highlights local history, interests, and people. For more information, visit here or call 563-344-4179.