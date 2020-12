Library temporarily cancels mobile WIFI stops

Because of mechanical issues, the Davenport Public Library’s OWL’s WiFi stops have been cancelled now through Saturday, a press release. This includes:

Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. – Sunderbruch Park

Tuesday at 3 p.m. – Emeis Park

Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. – Eastern Ave. Park

Wednesday at 3 p.m. – Slattery Park

Saturday at 9 a.m. – Sunderbruch Park

Saturday at 10:30 a.m. – Emeis Park

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. – Truman Elementary

Saturday at 3 p.m. – Madison Elementary

An updated schedule is at https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/calendar/outreach. For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.