The Davenport Public Library’s Main Branch is partnering with Amerigroup, St. Anthony’s Parish, Community Health Care Inc., Iowa Total Care and the Scott County Health Department to host a free Winter Wellness Event on December 5 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Healthcare visits, flu shots, COVID shots and boosters, confidential HIV/HCV testing, gift cards, winter coats, blankets, hygiene items and 75 laundry vouchers valued at $10 each will be provided free of charge to attendees.

For more information, click here. The Main Branch is located at 321 N. Main Street in Davenport.