Library will close for renovation

The Davenport Public Library has announced extensive renovation to its Main Street Library, 321 Main St., will begin Monday, Dec. 28.

For the safety of patrons, the Main Street Library will be closed to the public beginning Monday, Dec. 28, until the renovation is finished, projected to be March 2021, a news release says.

The location now is no longer available for patrons who use the Main Street Library to pick up materials. Items already on hold at Main Street still can be picked up using curbside delivery until the end of the day Saturday, Dec. 26.

Both the Eastern Avenue, 6000 Eastern Ave., and Fairmount Street, 3000 Fairmount St., locations will remain open for curbside delivery and drive-up window holds pick-up and computer appointments during this time.

For more information, call the library at 563-326-7832, text DPLKNOWS to 6676, or visit www.davenportlibrary.com/about-us/contact-us.