The Rock Island Public Library has found a way to combine those truths with two ice-cream themed pop-up Mobile Library2Go events next week.

The Mobile Library2Go bookmobile will be popping up at Finn’s Grill in Milan as part of a school supply drive on Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 1-2:30 p.m. To help kids rock the school year, Finn’s is collecting school supplies, and is offering a free 12-ounce shake to those who bring a new school supply to donate. Guests can visit the bookmobile to apply or renew a Rock Island Public Library card, or check out materials from the bookmobile.

A second cool opportunity to get a card or visit the bookmobile will be offered on Friday, Aug. 12. Library2Go will team up with Stan’s Ice Cream to offer a library card drive at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island from noon to 2 p.m. Guests who show their library card during the event get a 10 percent discount on any treat from Stan’s Ice Cream van.

Rock Island Library cards are available at no extra charge to residents of both Rock Island and of the Milan-Blackhawk Area Public Library District. To apply or renew a card in-person, bring a photo ID. Cards can also be applied or renewed via at the library website.

For more events and services, visit the library website, call 309-732-READ, or follow Rock Island Public Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.