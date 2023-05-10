Rock Island Police Chief Rich Landi spoke with Local 4 News earlier this year about the installation of license plate-reading cameras in Rock Island.

Those cameras have now started to show up around town, including at the intersection of 44th Street and 18th Avenue and on Blackhawk Road just past 44th Street.

The cameras are positioned at the city borders to alert police of wanted vehicles, such as those involved in Amber Alerts or reported stolen.

According to the camera vendor, Flock Safety, the devices are not used for traffic enforcement — and facial recognition software is not connected.

“This tech gathers objective evidence and facts about vehicles, not people,” according to the company’s website.

The data is deleted every 30 days.

Local 4 News reached out to police to find out if the cameras are already active, but we have not yet heard back.

