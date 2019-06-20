Life Connections moves into new Wellness Center space

A peer-run mental health service has a new home in DeWitt, Iowa.

Life Connections Peer Recovery Services completed the move last week into office space from a local church where they’ve spent the past several years.

The drop-in Wellness Center provides activities, resources and counseling.

Life Connection Board President Tamara Schnepel said, “It’s something we all need is help and when you want help, it’s not always there.”

The move was inspired by the growth they seen with guests coming from the Clinton County and surrounding area counties.

The executive director told Local 4 News the plan is to expand the services availability.

“We’re going to be looking for ways to fund it to be able to be open on Wednesdays,” said Executive Director Todd Noack. “Possibly even later at night because let’s face it a lot of the things happen to people at night. Midnight, one o’clock in the morning, they have anxiety. They don’t know where to go. The only thing to turn to is the hospital.”

He said about 80 people have come just this year at the Wellness Center.

“There are so many services needed and it’s great that the churches have helped us but it’s great that the community, even getting this new space, that the renter noticed that we needed a larger space because the need is out here,” said Schnepel.

The Wellness Center also ties into the respite house that Life Connections opened last year, providing an additional place for people who come from all over Iowa to find some help.

“It’s very helpful because it’s the only peer-ran respite in Iowa. I actually live six hours away and it’s more helpful than hospital care,” said guest Aimee Quicke

The new location is on 11th Street across from the Kwik Star.

They will hold a grand reopening is July 26.