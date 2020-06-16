Life Fitness Center closure and sale among suggested Bettendorf cuts

The Life Fitness center in Bettendorf could be sold.

This comes after a recommendation by their city administrator presented at tonight’s city council work session.

Bettendorf is down about $2,000,000 in tax revenue because of the pandemic, according to estimates by city administrator Decker Ploehn.

Several council members indicated they’re against selling the fitness center, but would be willing to raise access prices to close the revenue gap.

“If we would just raise it a couple of bucks, last year we had 177,000 people go through the door of the fitness center,” Jerry Sechser, Bettendorf alderman from Ward 1 said. “If everyone would add one more dollar, that would take care of the subsidy.”

City council is considering more cuts to save money like not opening Frozen Landing later this year. Splash Landing will be closed this summer.

Bettendorf could also split the cost of crossing guards with school districts. Decisions on these would come at tomorrow night’s city council meeting.