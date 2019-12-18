Lifelong friend remembers Whiteside murder victim

People in the small town of Rock Falls are remembering the life of Tracy Russell who was stabbed to death over the weekend.

PJ’s Bar, a spot Russell would go to often, added a sign with his favorite beer next to it.

“Always light-hearted, regardless of the situation always just made it a little more fun than it did and made it work,” said Barry Jones, who knew Russell his entire life.

For Barry Jones, Russell was more than just his coworker.

“Boxed with him for a little while at the Rock Falls boxing club,” Jones said. “I went to school with him at Rock Falls TWP high school and then when I got home from the air force I worked with him at the steel mill for 13 years.”

For Russell, Jones said boxing was one of the most important parts of his life.

“The whole family was talented, Tracy he was one of them, it was very important to him it gave him some guidance, gave him some things to do,” Jones said. “He was proud of it and passed it on to his kids and the friends around him including me.”

Jones along with other people in the community are remembering Russell for being a talented boxer.

“Unfortunately it ended early for him but he was an excellent boxer, very strong, one of the hardest hitters I’ve ever run in to,” Jones said.

Now, people are left with so many unanswered questions.

“We’re all shocked by the whole nine yards, nobody really knows everything yet, we’ve just heard that he’s gone and heard who was charged and kind of clueless and wish we knew what went on you know he’s going to be missed for sure,” Jones said.

Jones wants people to remember Russell one way.

“Keep a smile on your face, that’s how he’d want it. Be as kind to everybody around you as you can and you know just try and honor the guy I guess, he was a good man while he was here.”