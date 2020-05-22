Life’s Little Treasures reopens

Life’s Little Treasure’s reopened for business last week. Like almost every business, they were hit hard by the Coronavirus Pandemic. They weren’t forced to close, but manager Lorrie Bowman says shutting down was the right thing to do for everyone’s safety.

“We closed for seven weeks and during that time obviously we weren’t able to sell treasures like we normally do like we’ve been doing for almost 20 years.” Said Bowman. And so it really cut into our income, but we did it because we wanted everyone to be safe.”

The Life’s Little Treasures staff kept busy during the pandemic as the cleaned the store from top to bottom and went through all their inventory.

“We’ve really had a chance to freshen up the store, do a lot of cleaning and organizing, moving out new treasures that we’ve had in the back room.” Bowman said. “We’ve put up some new displays in our dollar room and also in our craft and party area. So we’ve don a lot of things that we don’t normally get to because we’re so busy.”

Bowman says it’s great to be back open, but right now they are not accepting any donations for the first time in their 20 years of business.

“By not having donations it cuts down on the number of people coming in and out. Also we felt like people were home for a couple of months cleaning out closets and we might get a little bit too much all at once and not be able to handle it.”