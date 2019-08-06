Light Monday night rain does little to help drought

As expected, we had some showers/t’storms roll through the area last night around midnight.

Unfortunately, most of us in the metro Quad Cities picked up less than half an inch of rain.

The official numbers for Moline and Davenport were 0.30″ (MLI) and 0.35″ (DVN.)

There were some places that picked up about an inch of rain SW of the Quad Cities.

We still need a lot more rain to pull us out of the developing drought situation.

The last 2 weeks our area has been classified as Abnormally Dry on the drought monitor. That’s the lowest level of a developing drought.

Normal rain for a week in August is about one inch.