The Great River Bridge in Burlington will be lit on Monday. May 22, a news release says.

A public celebration will be held at the Port of Burlington starting at 7:30 p.m., with music by the SCC jazz band. A brief program will begin at 8 p.m., followed by the lighting.

This family-friendly event will be hosted by Downtown Partners, Inc. and Burlington city officials. Before the lighting, you can see the video created by SCC students at the Capital Performing Arts Center from 6:30-7:30. The video will play on a continuous loop to let people stop at their leisure to view the progression of the bridge lighting and the lighting of the steeples.

Great River Bridge Lighting was designed by Energyficient Systems, Inc. and installed by Frank Millard Company both of Burlington. This project has been done in cooperation with the City of Burlington. It features warm LED lighting to complement the steeple lighting and will save on energy costs in the future.

Burlington Lightscape Project is a committee of Downtown Partners, Inc. and a division of Greater Burlington Partnership. You still can contribute to the Community Foundation of Des Moines County to maintain the lighting of the bridge and the steeples. (A check to Burlington Lightscape Endowment Fund may qualify for a 25% Endow IA tax credit.)

Downtown Partners, Burlington’s Main Street program, is a division of the Greater Burlington Partnership. The mission of Downtown Partners is to preserve and revitalize downtown Burlington by enhancing its economy, infrastructure, and historical and cultural features.