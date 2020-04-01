Lightning nearly strikes local man trying to prevent flooding in his basement

Davenport resident Josh Duffee and his wife Crystal are both out of work due to the Coronavirus. Josh is a Musician, while his wife works for the Davenport School District.

What already was a bad situation quickly turned into a nightmare. The Duffee’s home does not have a sump pump. So when storms hit over the weekend, water started pouring into their basement, which ended up being the least of their problems.

“I’m out back behind the house trying to shovel the water to slow it down and I’m doing that for a long time.” Said Duffee. “And all of a sudden lightning strikes right close to me there and the power goes off, there’s sparks and it’s like okay it’s time to go inside now. So I come inside to no power and now I’m thinking well now we’re going to lose our refrigerator and all the food that we’ve been saving.”

The power did come back on shortly after, but because of the lightning, Duffee had to go back inside and couldn’t do anything about the water coming in.” Duffee said. “Duffee is looking on the bright side, though. Since he is home now he can take care of the foundation issues on the house.

“Now we know we have these foundation issues. It’s like okay we need to get these corrected and so that’s our next step is trying to find a company that can come out, take a look at the foundation and we can get all of those corrected.”

In the meantime, the Duffee’s are looking to reinvent themselves with some online music events.

“Tre going to be great for the community and it’s gonna be one a week all the way through April. Which is gonna give us a chance to spotlight musicians like Bix Beiderbecke and Louie Bellson that came from the Quad Cities.” Said Duffee. “So people can tune into facebook live when they’re at home and just sit in the comfort of home and watch some great programs.”

Their first online music event will be on April 6th. It will be a driving tour around Davenport in honor of Bix Beiderbecke. They also have a virtual tip jar for people who are entertained by their music. Duffee’s Venmo account for his virtual tip jar is @joshduffee1926.