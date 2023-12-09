The reviews are already in, and The Last Picture House in downtown Davenport is getting a thumbs-up from the community that packed the theater Saturday night at its grand opening on the corner of 2nd and Iowa streets.

You may have seen the spotlights to promote the theater’s location dancing on the clouds Saturday night.

With a sneak preview of “The Iron Claw,” movies came back to downtown Davenport – the dream of two Bettendorf filmmakers.

“The Iron Claw,” which stars Zac Efron, premiered long before its release date later this month. It was the perfect way to celebrate the official ribbon-cutting of the new theater.

Bryan Woods and Scott Beck are excited to bring their love of film making to downtown Davenport.

“It’s just an honor to be here and to help build this amazing theater,” Woods said. “I just hope that the community falls in love with it and falls in love with movies.”

The grand opening of The Last Picture House in downtown Davenport (photo by Eric Olsen)

“It kind of feels like a culmination of our childhood ambitions to try to make movies in the Quad Cities, and try to tap into the great artistic hub that does exist around the Quad Cities,” Beck said. “The Last Picture House is really an ode to that. It’s an ode to movies we fell in love with growing up. It’s something we hope is an incubator for the next future talent.”

For more information about the theater and movies showing there, visit here.