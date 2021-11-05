Limited time slots available for appointment-only vaccine booster clinic

A few time slots are still available for those looking to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

The Whiteside County Health Department is partnering with CGH Medical Center next week for a joint, appointment-only Moderna booster vaccine clinic.

Booster shots will be administered 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at the McCormick Event Center, Rock Falls.

Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois Department of Public Health recommendations, individuals who completed the primary series of Moderna Pfizer-BioNTech/COMIRNATY COVID-19 vaccines at least six months ago are eligible if they are:

65 years and older

18+ years old and live in long-term care settings

18+ years old and have underlying medical conditions

18+ years old and work or live in high-risk settings

All individuals 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine two or more months ago are also eligible to receive a single booster shot.

Individuals that meet the above criteria may schedule an appointment for a Moderna booster online here or visit Vaccines.gov to find a nearby provider.

Due to high call volumes, it is encouraged that appointments be scheduled online, if possible.

Appointments can also be made by calling the Illinois Department of Public Health Vaccine Appointment Call Center at 833-621-1284, or the Whiteside County Senior Center at 815-622-9230, ext. 194.

“We hope this clinic will help us quickly and efficiently provide additional protection to those most at risk who currently qualify to receive booster doses,” said the health department in a news release.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccine booster shots here.