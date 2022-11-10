Illinois’ top college and university students will be honored in a pre-recorded congratulatory production by The Lincoln Academy of Illinois. The 48th annual Lincoln Academy Student Laureate program will recognize excellence in curricular and extracurricular activities by seniors from each of the state’s four-year, degree-granting colleges and universities and one student from the community colleges in Illinois. It will be available November 10 by clicking here. The ceremony recognizing the Student Laureates of The Lincoln Academy is usually held every fall at the Old State Capitol State Historic Site in Springfield but is being replaced this year with an online program due to construction at the Old State Capitol building.

The online program will include a congratulatory statement by Governor JB Pritzker, the President of the Lincoln Academy. Lincoln Academy Trustee J’Tia Hart will give the invocation and Academy Chancellor, The Honorable Ron Spears, will make welcoming remarks. Four Laureates of The Lincoln Academy will speak to each of the four recognized pillars Abraham Lincoln’s leadership, including Integrity, 2018 Lincoln Laureate Ed McMillan; Courage, 2021 Lincoln Laureate Major General John Borling (UASF Ret.); Honesty, 2019 Lincoln Laureate George F. Will; and empathy, 2012 Lincoln Laureate and 1990 Student Laureate Jean Driscoll.

The Quad City area had students on the list, including:

William “Nishal” Weems from Augustana College,

Kayla Marina Hope from Knox College and

Addison Rae Cox from Monmouth College.

Each Student Laureate receives a letter and certificate of merit signed by Gov. Pritzker, a Lincoln medallion, a challenge coin and a $500 check from The Lincoln Academy. Student Laureates are selected by their individual schools. Proceeds from the spring Laureate Convocation are used to support the Student Laureate program each fall. For more information on the Lincoln Academy, click here.