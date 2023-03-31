Lincoln Boulevard will be closed to through traffic from Jefferson Street to Washington Street April 3-7 as Muscatine Power & Water (MPW) replaces a water main across Lincoln near the intersection with Washington in Muscatine, according to a news release. However, the exact starting date has not been announced and is dependent on the weather or unforeseen problems.

Southbound traffic will be detoured using Jefferson to Grant to Washington and northbound traffic will be detoured to Grant, to Jefferson, and to Lincoln. MPW anticipates the work taking two days before the street is backfilled and reopened.

An additional closure will be needed for finishing repairs including repaving the work area. A schedule for the finishing work has not been established but will be announced ahead of the work.