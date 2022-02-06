In honor of Black History Month the Lincoln Center in Davenport hosted its first Sunday Matinee Music Series, featuring different jazz performances.

Throughout the month, people will get to listen and learn the history of music from Gospel music to R&B.

“I’m just very excited about it from the beginning the goal of the Lincoln Center was to be the hub for the American American community but at the same time we wanted to be able to get everyone in our doors,” Tracy Singleton, TMBC at The Lincoln Center Executive Director, said.

Next Saturday, February 12, the Lincoln Center will have arts and crafts, selfie studio and soul food.