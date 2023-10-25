A Bettendorf manufacturing company is expanding to increase production capability.

Lincoln Electric Automation is adding more space to the manufacturing floor and will have enough room for its engineering team. The company’s engineering manager says recent growth left it thin on floor space, and more room will enable it to make more equipment for clients like john Deere.

Lincoln Electric Automation fills the gap where there are shortages of welders and machinists.

The engineering manager says the company is looking for ways to expand the main campus next door to help meet demand for its products.