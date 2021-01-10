Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway has new free ‘passport’ promotion

The Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway, managed by the Ames-based not-for-profit Prairie Rivers of Iowa, is one of a dozen scenic byways participating in the new Scenic Byways Passport program.

The free digital Scenic Byways Passport encourages people to explore scenic byways and more than 100 unique attractions and destinations, a news release says. Geofencing at participating locations allows byway travelers to check-in on the passport, earning them an entry into a monthly drawing for a prize package including an overnight stay, gift certificates and more valued at about $200.

Select businesses along the byways will offer deals exclusively for passholders. Each deal redemption also earns an entry into the monthly drawing. The promotion runs through Dec. 31, 2021. Passport holders are encouraged to follow Travel Iowa on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates on the monthly prize packages.

“We are so excited to partner with Travel Iowa on this passport program. Many of our locations that can be visited outdoors using zero-touch social distancing. The Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway has much to offer the traveler, and we are excited for this new program to showcase unique, educational and fun locations along the byway,” says its coordinator Jan Gammon.

Travelers can sign up for the passport at prrcd.org/lincoln-highway-heritage-byway, said Iowa Department of Transportation Director Scott Marler. Signups and check-ins can also be done by scanning a QR code at these locations along the byway:

the Sawmill Museum in Clinton

National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library in Cedar Rapids

murals and the city park in Clarence

Lincoln Highway Bridge in Tama

Preston’s Station in Belle Plaine

Prairie Rivers of Iowa office in Ames

Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad in Boone

Lions Club Tree Park in Grand Junction

Thomas Jefferson Gardens in Jefferson

Eugene Koch Memorial Park in Westside

Harrison County Historical Village and Welcome Center in Missouri Valley

Union Pacific Railroad Museum in Council Bluffs.

“Transportation is essential to connecting people with all the wonderful things Iowa has to offer,” Marler said. “Our state’s scenic byways system helps travelers recognize both main roadways and roads less traveled that highlight the uniqueness of our great state.”

According to Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority Director Debi Durham, “Iowa’s scenic byways offer both a breathtaking view of our state’s diverse landscapes and a journey through Iowa’s cultural heritage through historic sites, national landmarks and other attractions that tell our state’s story. The new Scenic Byways Passport is a great new way to explore Iowa all year long.”

The Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway stretches more than 460 miles from Clinton to Council Bluffs. It’s Iowa’s longest and most historic byway. Travelers experience rural landscapes and urban vitality, original landmarks like service stations and road markers, a wide range of Iowa’s unique topography along with wineries, breweries, distilleries, eateries, museums and other attractions.

Tourism in Iowa generates nearly $9 billion in expenditures and $517.5 million in state taxes, while employing 70,200 people statewide. The Iowa Tourism Office is part of the Iowa Economic Development Authority. For more information, visit traveliowa.com.