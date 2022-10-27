The public has a new way to show support for East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind, as he continues to recover from a brutal attack on October 24.

The Lind Strong Fundraiser is selling tshirts and sweatshirts with the East Moline Police Department logo on the front and a logo featuring the words “Lind Strong” on the back. Prices range depending on style. Shirts may be ordered by clicking here and must be ordered by midnight on Tuesday, November 15.

Proceeds from the shirts go directly to Sergeant Lind and his family. Customers will be emailed when their shirts are ready, which is expected to be two to three weeks after the order closing date. Email customerservice@qccustomtees.com with questions or call (844) 722-8337.

On 10/24/2022, while on patrol, Sergeant Lind encountered a wanted subject on an arson case. The subject physically attacked Sergeant Lind, leaving him with multiple skull fractures as well as bleeding in his brain. He is currently in the ICU at OSF Saint Francis in Peoria in critical condition.