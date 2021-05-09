Linda Andry named as president, CEO of Ascentra

Ascentra Credit Union’s Board of Directors has announced Linda Andry as the new president and CEO of the credit union, after serving as interim CEO since June of 2020.

“Linda has given more than 15 years to the credit union as executive vice president and chief financial officer,” Larry Ridenour, Ascentra board chair, said in a news release. “Her institutional knowledge, experience and leadership of the credit union during the illness and passing of former CEO Dale Owen is recognized by the board of directors in her appointment to president and CEO.”

“It takes a strong person to manage through a pandemic, a large upgrade of a digital platform and support and comfort a staff of 150 through the illness and loss of a dear friend and leader.”

With more than 30 years of experience, Andry started her career as a teller for the former First National Bank of Moline on City Line Plaza. During her tenure at the bank she also worked as an internal auditor and a senior financial accountant until the bank merged with Bank One.

She then transitioned to the insurance industry as a senior accountant for Bituminous Insurance (now BITCO) before joining the credit union in December 2005, serving as EVP and chief financial officer until her appointment as interim CEO in June 2020.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western Illinois University in 1993 and her CPA designation in 1995.