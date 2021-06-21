Linda Cook review: ’12 Mighty Orphans’ is a winner to cheer

The best movie you’ve never heard of is now playing on the big screen.

I know, because I just saw it in an audience of one – and I was the one. Sadly, I found myself alone in an auditorium cheering on “The 12 Mighty Orphans, a wonderful, uplifting story about determination and grit. It’s full of hope, great performances, and it will appeal to all those who love old-school storytelling, football, sports in general and inspiring true stories.

This bit of history, set during the Great Depression, will fill you with hope.

Luke Wilson stars as Rusty Russell, a coach – an orphan himself – who arrives to teach at a Masonic Home orphanage in Forth Worth, where he also is tasked with creating a football team.

I love the way Wilson imbues his coach with empathy, frustration and determination .. sometimes simultaneously.

Orphanages weren’t always easy places to survive. Wayne Knight plays an orphanage administrator who makes the boys’ lives even more difficult with assembly-line work and sadistic punishment.

Some scenes include levity, and others are dramatic. Some brought me to tears, including a sequence in which a boy’s mother returns and others in which Russell struggles with his memories of war. (I love the way the action on the field is juxtaposed with Russell’s war memories, depicted in grainy black and white.)

I forgive the liberties the film takes with details and the timeline, because it does everything else right.

And what would a movie like this be without showing us the actual heroes at the end? Stay through the credits and read brief biographies – and see photos – of the real-life people who inspired the film.

This is the kind of show that might have you saying “I didn’t know they made movies like this anymore.”

They do. Go cheer.

3 1/2 stars

Running time: 2 hours

At Cinemark, Davenport: and Palms 10, Muscatine.