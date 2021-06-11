Linda Cook review: “A Quiet Place Part II” is a movie to shout about

Take THAT, COVID-19.

It’s impossible not to look at the final frame in the “A Quiet Place Part II” as a metaphor and be filled with hope for the future.

And for more sequels in this excellent franchise.

The movie begins as an origins story. We see how the terrifying, violent creatures arrive amidst what appear to be fireballs in the sky over a baseball game. Then we watch the panic that ensues while people desperately try to avoid the carnage that begins.

The movie flashes forward to a time right after the end of the first film, with Evelyn (Emily Blunt) wandering with her children Regan (Millicent Simmonds,) son Marcus (Noah Jupe) and an infant.

They stumble into someone they knew before when they find an abandoned foundry. Emmett (Cillian Murphy) has create a kind of fort for himself. He isn’t particularly happy to see them – after all, they can be a liability – but begins to have a renewed sense of sympathy for the little family.

John Krasinski deftly directs this taut thriller/sci-fi piece. I loved watching him alternate between two environments while action sequences unfold. This technique had me on the edge of my seat several times.

The performers are wonderful. Simmonds’ character is especially engaging when she displays incredible ferocity and courage. Blunt, as always, is enjoyable as the mother forced to make difficult choices to keep her children alive.

It wouldn’t be fair to tell you too much more about the movie because part of the fun involves unexpected dangers. Fans of the first film will recognize several nods to the original show.

Then there’s that final image that’s not only stirring but also will provide a transition to a third installment of this series.

And watch for the names of the Quad-Cities’ own Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who created the characters, in the credits.

4 stars

Rated: PG-13 for violence and bloodshed.

Running time: One hour and 37 minutes.

At Cinemark, Davenport; Palms 10, Muscatine; and Regal, Moline.